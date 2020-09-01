Calendar0902 2020

Today

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

Thursday

ä AIRPORT COMMITTEE Meeting will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. To attend, register in advance at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJclfuivrTktE9NPQrb1AyfjL6MXgntSyqL4 and you will receive a confirmation emailing containing information about joining the meeting.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Meeting will be held Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Bill Hatcher as speaker. Topic: “Colonial America and the Constitution.”

ä STORYTIME in Spanish will be held Thursday beginning at 3:30 p.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “How to Use Find A Grave,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Upcoming Events

ä PUBLIC HEARINGS to solicit input of a proposed increase of 2020 property taxes for the City of Statesboro will be held Sept. 8 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä CRAFT KITS for Kids will be available for pickup Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä DIY PROJECT: Rope Orb will be available for pickup Sept. 8 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. A Facebook demonstration will be available Sept. 10.

ä 7TH ANNUAL Jesse Hinton Memorial Homeless Veterans Fundraiser will be held Sept. 12, 8 a.m.–noon. Items may be dropped off at 500 Commerce Drive, Statesboro, behind Citizens Bank and next to Franklin Toyota. Items needed include non-perishable foods, water, sports’ drinks, juice, tents, batteries, flashlights, tarps and gift cards. Cash donations will be used to by items as well such as personal hygiene items. No clothing will be accepted. Hosted by the US Military Vets MC.