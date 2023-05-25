Calendar0527 2023

Today

ä FREE OUTREACH Event will be held Saturday, noon–4 p.m., in the parking lot of Wisdom Tires, Northside Drive East. There will be free food and drinks. For more information call (912) 314-8992.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Digital Walking Tour,” will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä ADULT BOOK Club will meet Saturday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

Upcoming Events

ä REGISTRATION for a Community Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament will open June 1. Tournament will be held June 17, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Teams of 4–6 people will compete to finish the same 1,000-piece puzzle the fastest. There must be at least one adult on each team. Space limited to 10 teams. Register in person at the library or call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by Digeridoo Down Under June 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä VIDEO GAMES With Mario will be held June 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet June 5 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

ä COMMUNITY READER Event with Mike Broadhead, Statesboro Police Department chief, will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Use FamilySearch,” will be held June 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held June 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COMPUTER CLASS will be offered June 7 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä PERFORMANCE will be presented by September Cardiff June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP on how to make Teen Friendship Bracelets will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet June 8 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held June 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Please note: May’s Work Session is cancelled due to graduation ceremonies.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP on how to make Pipe Cleaner Super Heroes will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILLY and Florence Deal Family Reunion will be held June 10 at Friendship Baptist Church, Friendship Church Road, beginning at 11–11:30 a.m. For more information call (912) 678-9741.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BOY SCOUT Troop 935 meets every Monday (except holidays), 6:30–8 p.m., at The Scout Hut, East Cherry Street. For more information call (904) 403-4908 or email trooplife935@gmail.com.

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

