Calendar0304 2023

Today

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKBOOK CLUB will meet Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKEMON GRASS Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) will meet March 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet March 7 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet March 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä CHILDREN’S VEGETABLE Garden Program will be held on Tuesdays March 7–April 25, 4–5 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at Georgia Southern University (meet at Heritage Pavilion). For ages K–5th grade students. For more information or to register contact Tommy at (912) 478-1507 or email: tp13527@georgiasouthern.edu. Program is free to participate, but donations are appreciated.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held March 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä PLANNING & Zoning Commission will meet March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered March 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held March 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.

ä DR. SEUSS Read Aloud will be held March 11, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “GEORGIA Medicare 101,” will be held March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ COOKBOOK Club will meet March 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–12.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held March 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “How to Volunteer for Find a Grave,” will be held March 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä EXECUTIVE BOARD Meeting of Action Pact will be held March 20 at 10 a.m. at Sarah’s in the City, Golden Isles West, Baxley, Ga. For more information visit www.myactionpact.org.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.