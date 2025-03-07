Bulloch Schools' Parent Night is Tuesday, March 11

Parents are invited to attend Bulloch County Schools' District Parent Night on Tuesday, March 11, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School.

Free childcare and language translation services are available for the event. Families are asked to pre-register, at bullochschools.org/familyengagement.

A family’s involvement helps improve a child's potential for academic success. Families of students in grades Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade can choose from multiple mini-workshops at Tuesday’s event to best help support a child's learning:

Tech Connect

Understanding 504 & Individualized Learning Plans

i-Ready Testing

Georgia Milestones Testing

End-of-Course Test Preparation

Work-Based Learning

Dual Enrollment

Title I programs

Extras for families include the following:

Free childcare for K-5 children

Free refreshments

Free language translation services

A visit from the Chick-fil-A Cow

The Book Bus - pick out a free children's book to take home

The event is being hosted by Bulloch County Schools' Family Engagement program and its team of family engagement specialists, who work to increase active participation, communication, and collaboration between parents, families, schools, and the community.

The goal is to educate the whole child to better foster student achievement and success.