Bulloch Schools Book Bus rolls into Honey Bowen

The Bulloch County Schools Book Bus is making stops around the county this summer to provide free books to children at several school and community camps and events. It made its first stop Saturday, June 17 at the Honey Bowen Building.

In collaboration with the Bulloch County Literacy Council, the Book Bus also will make stops at the Summer Nutrition Program sites and other special events.

Local families are invited to board the Book Bus to pick out free books for children to take home and keep.

Look for the Book Bus at the following stops:

• Thursday, June 22, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Sallie Zetterower Elem. - During Summer Nutrition Program

• Monday, June 26, 8-10 a.m., Nevils Elementary School - During Summer Nutrition Program

• Saturday, July 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Boys & Girls Club - During the Back to School Bash

JASON MARTIN/Special to the Herald Crystal Simpkins, left, director of Early Learning and Literacy for Bulloch County Schools, helps Rinnah Reddick pick out a book Saturday during the Book Bus' stop at the Honey Bowen Building.



The Book Bus is part of the Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiative.

The Council is a collaborative group of educators, representatives from literacy organizations, business and civic organization leaders and community volunteers. Its purpose is to sustain a community collaborative that works to increase Kindergarten readiness for students from birth through Pre-Kindergarten and to support the improvement of literacy levels for all children in Kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Literacy Council’s Bulloch READ initiative supports literacy in these ways:

• Reading: Encourage the creation of reading nooks.

• Environment: Encourage a literacy-rich Environment.

• Access: Increase Access to books and reading resources.

• Development: Increase early brain Development.