Bulloch First celebrates 10-year anniversary

Bulloch First marked its 10-year anniversary with a recent celebration.

As a division of Citizens Bank of Swainsboro – an institution with a legacy dating back to 1900 –Bulloch First has built on a tradition in local banking, according to a release from the bank. At a special anniversary event, bank leadership, employees, board members and community partners gathered to commemorate the milestone.

Bulloch First’s Board of Directors joined in the celebration, with members in attendance including Bill Simmons, Minton Hester, Dublin Market Leader Jeff Cannon, Ben Ross, Citizens Bank of Swainsboro President & CEO Zac Frye and Gary Johnson.

Though unable to attend, Steve Rushing and Milton Gray were recognized for their contributions. Also, appreciation was expressed for the Advisory Board members for their commitment to the bank and their service to Bulloch County.

Bulloch First was founded as a Loan Production Office by Johnson and Wes Simmons, who brought Gay Dailey on board to manage operations. Shortly thereafter, Abby Donaldson joined to oversee the retail sector, forming a leadership team that laid the foundation for the bank’s success, the release stated.

In just under 10 years, Bulloch First has grown to more than $145 million in assets, with $142 million in loans and $72 million in deposits. The growth is a result of the bank’s “commitment to excellence and community-focused approach. Throughout its journey, Bulloch First has remained steadfast in its values, overcoming challenges and emerging stronger with each step forward.”

The celebration also recognized the employees, customers and supportive community members who have played a role in Bulloch First’s success. Special thanks were given “to those who have supported the bank’s journey, including Davidson Nelson for his unwavering encouragement and Simmons for his instrumental role in the bank’s development.”

Caroline Nelson, president of Bulloch First, expressed her gratitude and excitement for the future.

“This journey has been defined by our core values – commitment to excellence and a dedication to our community, and that has hinged on the strength of our incredible team,” she said. “As with any growing company, we’ve faced challenges, but each one has made us stronger and better for it. I want to thank my co-workers who are like family, our customers, community partners and supporters for making Bulloch First possible. You have been essential to our success.”

About Nelson, the release stated: “Her leadership has been instrumental in guiding Bulloch First through years of growth and success, and her dedication to both the bank and the community is deeply appreciated.”

The release stated: “As Bulloch First looks to the future, excitement builds for the next decade of growth, innovation, and continued service to the community. The bank remains committed to its mission of providing exceptional financial services while fostering strong local relationships.”



