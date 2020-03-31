Bulloch County institutes curfew starting Wednesday

Bulloch County Commissioners voted Tuesday to put in place a curfew to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Beginning Wednesday, Bulloch County residents will have a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with people allowed to travel during those times only if there is a necessity such as work, medical needs or food.

“This is the next step,” said Bulloch County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson. The county is prepared to order a “safe at home” policy if residents continue to ignore social distancing and other preventative measures to help stop the coronavirus from spreading, he said.

Commissioners have not yet issued such a “shelter in place” order because they do not wish to harm small businesses. Regardless of any policy, “it will take people helping us,” Thompson said. “People are not using common sense and not following directions.”

As of Tuesday at noon, the Georgia Department of Health reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulloch County.