The Bulloch Action Coalition on Monday launched a double petition drive aimed at repealing the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners’ approval of two agreements with Bryan County related to the drilling and operation of at least four high-volume wells planned to supply water to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.
Bulloch Coalition launches dual petition drive against Hyundai well agreements
Group seeks to repeal Bulloch-Bryan pact on water systems as well as MOU behind mitigation fund
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter