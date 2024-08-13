By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch Coalition launches dual petition drive against Hyundai well agreements
Group seeks to repeal Bulloch-Bryan pact on water systems as well as MOU behind mitigation fund
Bulloch Coalition - wells petition drive
Bulloch Action Coalition member Joan Price-Adan, center, helps Romaine Bradford of Brooklet gather petition forms following a press conference at the Honey Bowen Building about petition efforts concerning water rights on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
The Bulloch Action Coalition on Monday launched a double petition drive aimed at repealing the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners’ approval of two agreements with Bryan County related to the drilling and operation of at least four high-volume wells planned to supply water to Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America.
