Brooklet council to hold busy work session Thursday

Brooklet’s mayor and City Council will hold a work session at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, for updates and discussion on a list of projects and topics.

Street projects for Cotton Gin Lane and North Cromley Road and Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant, or LMIG, project funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation are slated for updates. So is the sewer project, with an update on the drain field for downtown.

Speed bumps, “extra police control outside the city limits,” a water rate increase, public works equipment needs, code enforcement concerning garbage carts, bids for a fence at a well and an report on this fiscal year’s budget so for are all listed as “routine business items” for discussion.

The regular council meeting will still be next week, Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. But this Thursday’s work session is also a public meeting, and both will be held at Brooklet City Hall, 104 Church St.