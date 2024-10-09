Boys & Girls Club names Phillips as new CEO

The Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County announced Wednesday Anthony “Rocky” Phillips will be its new CEO.

According to a release from the Club, Phillips has more than 20 years of leadership experience across various sectors, including business management and military operations, Phillips brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to community service to this role.

Prior to joining the Boys and Girls Club, Phillips served as the general manager of Quicken Steel in Claxton, where he led the company during a period of growth.

"As someone who believes deeply in the mission of the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County, I am honored and excited to bring my passion for leadership and community engagement to this role," Phillips said. "The Boys and Girls Club has a rich history of providing exceptional programs that positively impact the lives of our youth, and I am committed to building on this legacy. My goal is to enhance our outreach, forge strong community partnerships, and ensure that every child in our community has access to the resources they need to succeed."

Phillips said he is “deeply passionate about youth development and is dedicated to creating opportunities for young people to succeed in all areas of their lives.”

His past experience includes a serving in the military.

Phillips said his vision for the Boys and Girls Club is “centered on growth, inclusivity and community impact.

Focusing on strategic development, Phillips said he will expand the club's reach and strengthen its role in supporting the youth and families of Bulloch County.



