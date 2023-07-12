Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County names new CEO

Lawana D. Marlin will join the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County as chief executive officer effective Aug. 1.

According to a release from the club, Marlin served as the club director of the Boys & Girls Club of Candler County in Metter for the last 10 years.

“Lawana offers well-honed qualifications that will deliver increased and sustainable growth for the BGCBC,” said Phillip Bryant, president & CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Georgia. “Mrs. Marlin has proven to be a visionary, transformational, and mission-focused leader who inspires and leads with sincere humility and courage in a strong and focused manner.”

Marlin holds a master’s degree in business administration, a B.S. degree in management, and an associate in marketing management.

“I am honored to step into the role of the Chief Executive Officer for the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County and accept this challenge and look forward to bringing this organization and community back together where it needs to be,” stated Mrs. Lawana D. Marlin.

Marlin also brings prior work experience in grant compliance and academic success, having served as a 21st Site Coordinator, EIP Math, Webmaster & Tutor. Her professional background includes several years in higher education at East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College.

“The board of directors and I are thrilled to have Mrs. Marlin joining the leadership of our organization,” said Board Chair Dr. Scott Marchbanks. “She brings a positive outlook for growing the organization and new ways to engage the community in helping our children. The future of the Boys & Girls Club of Bulloch County is bright with Mrs. Marlin onboard.”