Boro YMCA to offer program for cancer survivors

Returning in August for its third year, the Statesboro Family YMCA will offer the “LIVESTRONG at the YMCA” program.

The free 12-week program for adult cancer survivors, aims to help participants regain muscle mass and functional ability, as well as a healthy levels of weight, energy and self-esteem, said Hannah Beggs, Fitness and Membership director at the Statesboro Y. The program is developed and established in partnership with the LIVESTRONG Foundation to assist all those who are living with cancer.

LIVESTRONG at the YMCA is a small group, evidence-based program that creates a welcoming community in which cancer survivors work to improve their strength and physical fitness, diminish the severity of the side effects of therapy, develop supportive relationships and improve their quality of life. Survivors participate in customized exercise regimens designed for their individual needs from certified fitness instructors. The instructors are trained in cancer survivorship, post-rehabilitation exercise and supportive cancer care.

“Through the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program, I have seen so many participants find their new normal and accomplish goals that they did not think was possible,” Beggs said. “I love leading this program because I get to help participants learn to strengthen their bodies through exercise and change their way of thinking.”

Beggs said the LIVESTRONG program not only focuses on the physical benefits, but also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families.

“After my cancer diagnosis and treatment, I believed that my body was broken,” said Jill Johns, a 2019 LIVESTRONG alumna. “I hesitated to push by body because I was afraid it would hurt. The LIVESTRONG® at the YMCA program was exactly what I needed to ease myself back into exercise and an active lifestyle. The coaches and other participants were patient, supportive, and encouraging. They believed in me which helped me believe in myself. I feel like myself again and I am once again enjoying life’s adventures.”

LIVESTRONG begins Aug. 31 and will meet twice a week at the YMCA on Tuesday and Thursday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. through Nov. 18. There is no cost to participate in the program, and a current YMCA membership is not required to participate. After completing the 12-week program, participants will receive a complimentary six-month YMCA membership.

For more information about LIVESTRONG at the YMCA or to schedule an intake session, contact Beggs at hannah.beggs@ymcaofcoastalga.org or call the Statesboro Family YMCA at (912) 225-1962.