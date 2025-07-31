Annual downtown pep rally is Aug. 7

The Vyve Broadband Downtown Pep Rally next Thursday will mark the end of summer vacation and the beginning of high school football season.

Sponsored by Statesboro Natural Gas, the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority event is set for Thursday, Aug 7 from 5:30-8 p.m. on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn.

East Main St. will be closed off beginning at 3 p.m. and local downtown shops and restaurants that participants will be openthroughout the duration of the Pep Rally.

The annual event will feature marching bands and cheerleaders along with the football teams from Portal, Statesboro and Southeast Bulloch High Schools to get the community revved up for the upcoming season.

Southeast Bulloch will kick off the rally at 5:30 p.m. with their marching band, football and cheerleading teams. Also, the four-time flag football state champion Yellow Jackets will be at the rally, as well.

Portal High School and their marching band will be introduced at 6:30 p.m.

The Statesboro High School marching band, football and cheerleading teams will wrap up the pep rally beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Healy, editor and operations manager for the Statesboro Herald, will introduce the teams, bands and cheerleaders at the event.

For more information, contact the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority (912) 764-7227 or email mainstreet@statesborodowntown.com.

Statesboro Natural Gas is providing free hot dogs and lemonade for students and athletes at the Pep Rally. The 2025 sponsors are: Colony Bank, CORE Credit, East Georgia Center for Oral & Facial Surgery, Georgia Power, Morris Bank, Party Harbor, Statesboro Oral Surgery, Tormenta FC, Vyve Broadband and Coca-Cola.



