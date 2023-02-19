7 Bridges Band to take the PAC stage Feb. 28 for Eagles tribute

Called the ultimate Eagles experience, the 7 Bridges Band will take the stage at the Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern University on Feb. 28. The band combines incredible musicianship, vocal precision and a stage presence that has garnered national acclaim.

The band features Bryan Graves as Glenn Frey, Keith Thomas as Don Henley, James Richardson as Randy Meisner and Timothy B. Schmit, Richie Scholl as Joe Walsh, Brian Franklin as Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale.

Graves began his musical career at an early age, and was an original member of Flatt and Scruggs. He toured with his own band, Lundon Angel, in the 1980s. In the early 90s, he toured as Paul Stanley in a KISS tribute band. He was cast in the musical "Summer of 66" in 1999, which ran for two years. He made his return to the tribute genre in 2001 when he rejoined the KISS tribute band. He is the owner of Shigadig Productions, which produces original music, commercial jingles and movie soundtracks.

Thomas also began his career early, and eventually joined country duo The Truesdells in 1995. He took a departure from country music to explore classic and modern rock in 1997, and joined a local act, Chunkster. He remained with the group for five years. He went on tour with Lonesome Road from 2002-04, and eventually made his way to Nashville. He was cast as Don Henley in an Eagles tribute band called Tequila Sunrise in 2004, and remained with that group until 2008. He has been a member of 7 Bridges since its inception.

Franklin was born into a musical family. His brother, Paul Jr., is a world-renowned pedal steel guitarist, and his dad, Paul Sr., designed Franklin Steel Guitars. He has traveled with The Kendalls, Mark Collie, Shenandoah, Alan Jackson and was the lead guitarist with Kenny Rogers. He loves touring with 7 Bridges, and calls them a "fun and talented group of guys."

Scholl, originally from Australia, started playing in bars and clubs as a teenager. It wasn't long, however, until he began writing his own original music, and he released an album in 2002. He traveled to Nashville in 2006 to meet with labels, and soon relocated there. He toured with Jason Michael Carroll and Chuck Wicks. He has since released a third album of his own work.

Richardson grew up near Detroit and played in a folk and bluegrass trio with his twin brother and cousin. The trio, known as Cats and the Fiddler, traveled together for 15 years. He has experience as a multi-talented vocalist, and has performed with several artists. He has been lauded as "inventive and agile" and "fresh ear candy" for his ear for adventurous vocal harmony.

Roop grew up performing with his parents' band, and played keyboards in jazz band in high school. He returned to his parents' country band after playing some local bands after high school. He played with Southern Florida band Buck Wild for a while, and earned an artist development deal with Blue Desert Records in Nashville from 2004-07. He still performs in clubs on Nashville's Lower Broadway when he's not touring with 7 Bridges.

The band has been described as the closest thing you'll see to the real thing, vocally and visually perfect, and consummate professionals.

The curtain rises on 7 Bridges: The Ultimate EAGLES Experience at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online at georgiasouthern.edu.