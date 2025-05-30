4-year-old killed by gunshot inside Statesboro apartment

A 4-year-old boy was killed by a gunshot wound at a Statesboro apartment complex Thursday evening, Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead said.

Broadhead said an undetermined incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in an apartment at the Hamptons Statesboro on Rucker Lane, off South Main St.

“We received a call that a child had been shot,” Broadhead said. “There were several people in the apartment when officers arrived. The child was deceased. We do know the incident was entirely contained within the apartment.”

He said SPD detectives are conducting interviews with all the people present in the apartment to determine the sequence of events that led to the child’s fatal gunshot.

The SPD issued the following statement on their Facebook page about 8:20 p.m. Thursday:

“Prior to 6pm this evening a four-year-old child at The Hamptons apartment complex received a fatal gunshot wound to the head. There were several people in the apartment at the time of incident and the investigation is ongoing.”

Chief Broadhead said he didn’t expect any more information would be released on the incident until the morning.