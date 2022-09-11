33rd Brooklet Peanut Festival set for Sept. 17

Downtown Brooklet will once again be the hub for fun, family and all things peanut as the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival commences on Sept. 17.

The festival kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., along with arts and crafts, food and amusement vendors. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be live entertainment.

Blown glass artist Winston Patrick of Forest Park fashions one of his creations. Vendors like Patrick will be on hand to demonstrate and sell their wares. Patrick taught himself the skill, which he has been practicing for 38 years. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT /Staff



The kiddie pedal tractor race, which features age divisions, is held at noon, with the slow tractor race immediately following. The tractor races will begin on Warnock Street.

Kahlie Hutcheson, left, and twin Kaylie enjoy an icy treat during a recent Peanut Festival. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT /Staff



The festival comes to a close at 9 p.m.





Entertainment Schedule





11:30 a.m. Southeast Bulloch High School Band

Noon Third Infantry Division Dogface Brass Band

12:30 p.m. Heartland Express Cloggers

1 p.m. Christopher McCollum

1:30 p.m. Ronnie Love

2 p.m. State Prison Cloggers

2:30 p.m. Jackson Cannady

3 p.m. Joel Baker

3:30 p.m. Collins Family Band

4 p.m. Glenn Walden as Elvis

4:30 p.m. Krenson Kniphfer, Brandon Collins, Bill Jones

5 p.m. Brickhouse Live



