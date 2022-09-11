33rd Brooklet Peanut Festival set for Sept. 17

Downtown Brooklet will once again be the hub for fun, family and all things peanut as the 33rd annual Brooklet Peanut Festival commences on Sept. 17.
The festival kicks off with a parade at 10 a.m., along with arts and crafts, food and amusement vendors. Beginning at 11:30 a.m., there will be live entertainment.
The kiddie pedal tractor race, which features age divisions, is held at noon, with the slow tractor race immediately following. The tractor races will begin on Warnock Street.
The festival comes to a close at 9 p.m.
Entertainment Schedule
11:30 a.m. Southeast Bulloch High School Band
Noon Third Infantry Division Dogface Brass Band
12:30 p.m. Heartland Express Cloggers
1 p.m. Christopher McCollum
1:30 p.m. Ronnie Love
2 p.m. State Prison Cloggers
2:30 p.m. Jackson Cannady
3 p.m. Joel Baker
3:30 p.m. Collins Family Band
4 p.m. Glenn Walden as Elvis
4:30 p.m. Krenson Kniphfer, Brandon Collins, Bill Jones
5 p.m. Brickhouse Live