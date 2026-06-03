2026 Bulloch Valedictorians - Bulloch Academy: Marley Brown

For Marley Brown, the goal of being her senior classes’ valedictorian began six years ago.

“Becoming valedictorian is something that I wanted for a very long time,” she said. “I moved from Metter Elementary and Middle to Bulloch Academy, and I remember someone saying when I was in the sixth grade that she wouldn't be surprised if I was valedictorian. I just kind of took that to heart and I kept it with me, even as I moved to BA, to be valedictorian.”

In her valedictorian speech, Brown spoke about how Bulloch Academy helped set a foundation for the future lives of everyone in the class of 2026. And for Brown, the next phase of her life will begin in college at Georgia Tech. But not in Atlanta.

“I am going to Georgia Tech,” she said. “I'm very excited about it. I'm starting in July, so I can do the first-year study abroad program.

“It's six weeks on Oxford's campus in England, and then six weeks studying while traveling in Europe. In Oxford, it’s a very fast mini-mester, where I'll be taking all prerequisite courses –English, some computer science. You're taking a much lighter course load, but you're still preparing you for the rest of your time at Tech.”

The second six weeks Brown will take some courses as she travels around Europe and then she will be back in November and start taking a full course load on the Georgia Tech campus in Atlanta in January 2027.

Brown said she will begin her academic career with a major in economics and international affairs through the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs.

“It's been really interesting to see how my interests have developed and changed and matured. I don't have a set path. I have a lot of ideas that I could get into.”

Brown said she believes Georgia Tech will preparing her for the ever-expanding future of technology that will incorporate liberal arts, as well.

“But it's not the traditional liberal arts degree that you expect,” she said. “There’s the economic side to it. And the international side to it – learning about different cultures, learning about different governments and how all the systems work together, as well. I find that very, very interesting.

“But where I want to go with that, I’m not sure. There are a lot of different paths I could take. I could go into diplomacy. I could go into journalism. I could go into consulting. I’m so excited about getting started.”