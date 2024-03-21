2024 Relay for Life Survivors Dinner honors, remembers victims, survivors of cancer

The 2024 Relay for Life Survivor Dinner was held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14.

Each year, Relay for Life offers family-friendly evenings like the Survivors Dinner to recognize and honor those currently on cancer journeys and survivors from bouts of cancer to remember those who lost the battle and to raise money to support the research and supportive efforts of the American Cancer Society.

Father Jason Adams, pastor of St. Matthew's Catholic Church, plays host to Sandra Bohlen, center, and her fellow cancer survivors during the 2024 Relay for Life Survivor Dinner at St. Matthew Catholic Church. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2024 Relay for Life event will be held in downtown Statesboro on April 19 starting at 6 p.m.

Relay For Life is the world's largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change.

Cancer survivors Margaret Spivey, center, and daughter Margaret Roberson engage in some laugh therapy during the 2024 Relay for Life Survivor Dinner. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



For more information about the Statesboro Relay event or to sign up a team, contact Lauren McGrath at lauren.mcgrath@cancer.org or

(912) 341-6674.