By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2024 Farmers Market opens with big crowds, lots of vendors
Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market launched its annual in-person market Saturday with 64 vendors signed up for spaces at the facility now called the Market at Visit Statesboro.
It is the third year the market has operated in and around the building redesigned especially as a farmers market, with a high metal roof, big ceiling fans, glassed roll-up doors, catering kitchen and stage loft, directly behind the Visitors Center on South Main St.
The 2024 Market will continue every Saturday, 9a.m.-12:30 until Nov. 23, followed by Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the traditional, evening holiday market before Thanksgiving.