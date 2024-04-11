2024 Farmers Market opens with big crowds, lots of vendors

Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market launched its annual in-person market Saturday with 64 vendors signed up for spaces at the facility now called the Market at Visit Statesboro.

Locals flock to the 2024 grand opening of the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market on Saturday, April 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



It is the third year the market has operated in and around the building redesigned especially as a farmers market, with a high metal roof, big ceiling fans, glassed roll-up doors, catering kitchen and stage loft, directly behind the Visitors Center on South Main St.

Michelle Chandler encourages granddaughter Aria, 3, to try a fresh carrot during the 2024 grand opening of the Farmers Market. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The 2024 Market will continue every Saturday, 9a.m.-12:30 until Nov. 23, followed by Shopping by Lantern Light on Tuesday, Nov. 26, the traditional, evening holiday market before Thanksgiving.

Melissa Sharp of Sharp Family Farm, left, chats with Martha Weston of Brooklet as she spins yarn during the 2024 grand opening of the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market on Saturday, April 6. Sharp Family Farm specializes in products from the American Tunis, a heritage breed of sheep. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



After loading up on fresh-cut flowers, Nicole Maldonado, left, browses for some tea with the help of Leaf by Leaf owner Hadley Mims. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Lilly Norris of Gypsy Jewels, left, enjoys a lively conversation with Rebekah and Lee Arnold during the 2024 grand opening. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Katie Kautter, left, enjoys a fresh cup of coffee while she watches son Noah, 4, play at the kids station. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

