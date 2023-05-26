2023 Statesboro High Graduation Images by Herald photographer Scott Bryant from the graduating Blue Devils' big day on May 24 Alexxionna Jones, left, Shanigel Johnson, center, Sh'Mara Johnson cheer on their classmates after walking across the stage themselves during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Alexis Vladescu acknowledges cheers for her birthday as she prepares to deliver the Salutatorian Address during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High graduates make their grand entrance to Pomp and Circumstance. Kemonte Smart, center, appreciates some words of congratulations from teacher Ashley Thompson as he prepares to make his appearance onstage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Guests and graduates alike line up to enter the stadium before the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Statesboro High valedictorian Julia Basquin scans the crowd in a full stadium as the graduation ceremony at Womack Field begins on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Brandon Castro finds his family and friends in the stands during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Kaila Nunnally gets a quick shoe adjustment from Kristalyn Lanier as graduates line up before Statesboro High's 2023 graduation ceremony. Ambrea Carnes makes her entrance as the sun sets during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Spencer Boyum stands tall with his fellow honor graduates. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Evan Smith flashes a big grin after making his graduation walk across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Tyreek Palmer gets a celebration jump on his fellow graduates as he races out before the end of the alma mater at the conclusion of the Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Keyandra Palmer makes her way through the crowd with flowers in hand following Wednesday's Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter