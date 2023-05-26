By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
2023 Statesboro High Graduation
Images by Herald photographer Scott Bryant from the graduating Blue Devils' big day on May 24
052423_SHS_GRAD_01.jpg
Alexxionna Jones, left, Shanigel Johnson, center, Sh'Mara Johnson cheer on their classmates after walking across the stage themselves during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_02.jpg
Alexis Vladescu acknowledges cheers for her birthday as she prepares to deliver the Salutatorian Address during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_03.jpg
Statesboro High graduates make their grand entrance to Pomp and Circumstance.
052423_SHS_GRAD_04.jpg
Kemonte Smart, center, appreciates some words of congratulations from teacher Ashley Thompson as he prepares to make his appearance onstage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_05.jpg
Guests and graduates alike line up to enter the stadium before the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_06.jpg
Statesboro High valedictorian Julia Basquin scans the crowd in a full stadium as the graduation ceremony at Womack Field begins on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_07.jpg
Brandon Castro finds his family and friends in the stands during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_08.jpg
Kaila Nunnally gets a quick shoe adjustment from Kristalyn Lanier as graduates line up before Statesboro High's 2023 graduation ceremony.
052423_SHS_GRAD_09.jpg
Ambrea Carnes makes her entrance as the sun sets during the Statesboro High graduation ceremony at Womack Field on Wednesday, May 24. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_10.jpg
Spencer Boyum stands tall with his fellow honor graduates. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_11.jpg
Evan Smith flashes a big grin after making his graduation walk across the stage. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_12.jpg
Tyreek Palmer gets a celebration jump on his fellow graduates as he races out before the end of the alma mater at the conclusion of the Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
052423_SHS_GRAD_13.jpg
Keyandra Palmer makes her way through the crowd with flowers in hand following Wednesday's Statesboro High graduation ceremony. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
