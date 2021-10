Each year, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro dedicates its fair book to a member who has made an impact on the club and in turn, the community.

Prior to the cancellation of the 2020 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair, the fair committee decided the dedication should go to the late JD Turner. Turner was a dedicated Kiwanian and former pastor.

On October 14, during the last meeting before the 59th annual fair, the dedication was given to his daughter, Kiwanian Connie Saunders.