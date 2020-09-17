2 arrested after shot fired at Wendy’s

Statesboro police investigators are asking for help from possible witnesses to a shooting Thursday at Wendy’s on Fair Road that led to the arrest of two men.



No one was hurt, but a bullet lodged into an outside wall of the restaurant, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

Around 1:20 p.m., officers responded to the “shots fired” call and were “confronted with a chaotic scene,” he said. Officers determined that “a single shot had been fired from the parking lot area into an exterior wall of the restaurant.”

Acting on witnesses’ descriptions of two male suspects’ car, as well as a tag number, officers found and stopped the suspects on West Jones Avenue. Police detained Danny German, 24, and Eddie German, 20, both of a Chandler Road address, he said. The car was towed, and the suspects were taken in for interviews.

Questioning by detectives revealed the incident “began as a personal argument between the suspects and an employee of Wendy’s who the suspects knew,” Akins said. “At the conclusion of the argument, Eddie German fired a shot toward the employee and the building.”

Eddie German is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct. Danny German is charged with party to the crime of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Both were transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where they remain pending further judicial action, he said.

Neither suspect had been completely booked into the jail at Herald press time, so mug shots of the suspects were unavailable Thursday.

Police hope to gain further information through witness statements and possible cellphone videos, Akins said.

“Witnesses who possess any cellphone video of the incident are especially encouraged to call and provide that video to detectives,” he said.

Anyone with information on this case should contact Akins at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at (912) 489-9414.