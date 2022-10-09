ZuZu African Acrobats to bring unique show to PAC on Wednesday

The Performing Arts Center at Georgia Southern will welcome the next show in its 20th anniversary season on Oct. 12. The Zuzu African Acrobats will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Hailing from Tanzania, ZuZu African Acrobats celebrate the 2,000-year-old Bantu culture of East Africa with their thrilling, gravity defying stunts. This interactive show includes traditional acts such as human pyramids, dish spinning, drumming, stick balance, contortion, chair balance, unicycling, juggling, hand-to-hand balance, pole acts, hoop diving and more, along with a healthy dose of comedy, performed to the exciting sounds of African beats.

Each acrobat has graduated from the Baba Watoto School for Performing Arts, which is internationally renowned for producing the highest quality performers. Through these artists, the grace, beauty and strength of Africa stands as living testimony presented through living human art and entertainment. Every member of the family is sure to enjoy this culturally enriching and endlessly delightful performance.

“This is a great family friendly show that people of all ages can enjoy. Come marvel at the athleticism, strength and grace of these wonderful artists,” said Erin Barbeck, PAC interim director.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for youth 17 and under and are on sale now at the PAC box office. Discounts are available for Georgia Southern students and faculty/staff. Group rates for groups of 10 or more are also available. Visit the box office in person Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or purchase tickets over the phone at (912) 478-7999 or online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/pac.



