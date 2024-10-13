Wild finish sends Eagles to 24-23 victory over Marshall

With 8:02 left in the fourth quarter and Georgia Southern trailing Marshall by 20 points, ESPN ran a graphic saying Marshall’s win probability was 99.9 percent. As Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas says in “Dumb or Dumber” “so you’re saying there’s a chance.” The Eagles scored 21 unanswered points over the final 6:45 of a game that had three turnovers, a safety and three Georgia Southern touchdowns in one of the wildest games ever at Paulson Stadium, leading to an improbable 24-23 Georgia Southern victory.