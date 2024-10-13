By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Wild finish sends Eagles to 24-23 victory over Marshall
GSU football
Marshall cornerback Jacobie Henderson, bottom, is caught in the middle of Georgia Southern players celebrating Derwin Burgess Jr.'s touchdown reception with one minute to play to put the Eagles up 24-23 at Paulson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12. Marshall had been up 23-3 with less than seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff
With 8:02 left in the fourth quarter and Georgia Southern trailing Marshall by 20 points, ESPN ran a graphic saying Marshall’s win probability was 99.9 percent. As Jim Carrey’s character Lloyd Christmas says in “Dumb or Dumber” “so you’re saying there’s a chance.” The Eagles scored 21 unanswered points over the final 6:45 of a game that had three turnovers, a safety and three Georgia Southern touchdowns in one of the wildest games ever at Paulson Stadium, leading to an improbable 24-23 Georgia Southern victory.