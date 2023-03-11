Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal Lady Panthers soccer team struggled last year, but have come out much stronger this season and are currently 4-5 overall and 3-2 in region play.

One Panther who has played a significant role in helping the team rebound this year is sophomore midfielder Maggie Brannen, who has six goals and 15 points this year.

“I think my role on the team is to be a teammate,” said Brannen. “I try to always have a positive attitude and to encourage everyone to work for something that we can achieve together as a team. I think my role on the team is to be a teammate. After a humbling season last year, I think we are doing pretty well so far. We have definitely improved a lot but are still learning some things to be even better.”

“Maggie works year-round to improve her soccer skills and takes her role as a leader seriously by showing real responsibility and total commitment,” said coach Deena Scarborough. “Maggie is improving her communication skills and her footwork, and has kept her mental game clear and positive to see the bigger picture of athletics. Maggie has shown great leadership skills on and off the field by encouraging her teammates in many ways, welcoming new players, practicing accountability, never giving up and always expecting the best of herself and others.”