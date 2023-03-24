Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy Gator golf team has started the 2023 season with a few impressive finishes.

One of the players head coach Walt Garvin is counting on this year is his son Griffin who is currently a junior on the Gator squad. Garvin claimed the Bulloch County Championship held at the Georgia Southern golf course.

“I feel like I have been playing pretty good this year,” said Garvin. “I have put in a lot of time over the past year or so working on my short game and it is starting to pay off. My goal for the season is to get one percent better each day. I am hoping to be a good player and a student to give college coaches something that separates you from other players.’

For Gator coach Walt Garvin he is proud of Griffin’s success and says it is tough sometimes to be both coach and father.

“You are pulling for all the players but obviously you are especially pulling for your own son,” said Garvin. “He has really dropped his scoring average over the last year and I think it mainly comes from how he has improved chipping and putting the ball. Overall, his game is coming around and hopefully he will get the chance to play college golf.”