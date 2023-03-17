Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Bulloch Academy girls track team is coming off an impressive first place finish at this past weekend’s Gator Relays.

One of the reasons for their success has been the points earned by senior Bella Williams. Williams broke her own school record in the 100-meter dash of 12.9 with a 12.81. Williams also ran the anchor on the record setting 4x100 meter relay team with a time of 51.53. Another goal Williams has is breaking the school record in the long jump which is currently 16 feet 2 inches and Williams is currently jumping 15 feet 10 inches.

“Since it is my last year here, I am trying hard to break my old records and set some new ones too,” said Williams. “I think we have a really good team and I am hoping we can take region this year and hopefully do well in state.”

“Bella is one of the most top-notch athletes I have been around,” said Gator coach Beth Burke. “She is a hard worker and comes out on Sundays and works on her field events with the long jump and the triple jump. She is very dedicated to the sport and has really been a contributor here since the eighth grade.”