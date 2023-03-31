Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Southeast Bulloch girls’ soccer team clinched their region title with a 5-0 victory over Islands Tuesday night.

One of the players behind the Jackets' success this season has been goalkeeper Daisy Davis who has allowed only six goals in 14 games this season.

“Daisy is an outstanding athlete with excellent goalkeeper skills,” said coach Aimee Civalier. “Her height, reaction time and athleticism help make her a great goalie. She first learned the trade in the middle school from Coach Fowler and she has developed her skills even more.

"Last year she primarily played as a field player because we had two senior keepers. She is a hard worker with a positive attitude and does a great job with our defensive line.”

“It feels pretty good to win region,” Davis said. “I feel like if we all put in some effort post season, we have a great chance to go far. This season has been a lot growing for me since I haven’t played keeper since middle school. Thanks to coach Jason Cave for always being a positive and supportive coach and helping me further my skills as a keeper.”