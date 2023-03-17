Vision Source Professional Eye Care presents Prep Sports Spotlight

The Portal boys soccer team is off to an impressive 8-1 record and are 4-0 in region play.

The Panthers are averaging 7.6 goals per game and one of the biggest reasons for their offensive explosion has been the play of Nehemiah Reyes, who has already scored 10 goals and has 14 assists this year.

“Nehemiah works hard in practice and on his own time to improve his play. He is a pleasure to watch and coach,” said Portal coach Matt Haddock. “As a junior, Nehemiah has become deservedly well respected by his teammates and opponents for his technical ability and unselfish play.”

“I feel like I have improved a lot as the season has progressed,” Reyes said. “I would say my dribbling has improved the most this season. The coaches have played a big role in my development as a player. Thanks to them I can keep improving. I play central attacking midfielder and even though games are going great I wouldn’t be able to accomplish the things I have completed without Alfonso, Jose, Kyle, and the rest of the team.”