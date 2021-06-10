Tormenta scores late to secure 1-0 victory

South Georgia Tormenta FC earned its first road win of the 2021 USL League One regular season, defeating Toronto FC II 1-0 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida. Marco Micaletto scored a late goal to hand Tormenta FC the victory, its second consecutive win.

Tormenta FC started off attacking well down the left wing, with Nick O’Callaghan sending in great crosses and nearly connecting with Azaad Liadi. Lars Eckenrode recorded the first shot on target for Tormenta FC, heading a Luca Mayr-Fälten corner kick towards goal in the ninth minute.

The road side had a majority of the best chances throughout the entire game, with Luca Mayr-Fälten hitting a couple great free kicks. Finally, Micaletto tapped in a goal from close range after Curtis Thorn sent a pass across the six-yard box in the 88th minute.

On the defensive end, goalkeeper Pablo Jara led the team to its second consecutive clean sheet, recording five saves, two clearances and one punch throughout the 90 minutes of action.