Tormenta Academy side still unbeated

Tormenta FC Academy’s U17 Boys team competed in the inaugural USL Academy Eastern Conference event this weekend. The team came out undefeated and at the top of the Premier Group with two wins and a draw.

After a hard-fought match, Tormenta FC Academy drew to FC Miami City 2-2 on Friday with goals from TJ Headman and Cole Pampucha. Grant Hampton assisted TJ Headman who curled a right-footed goal to the far post. Pampucha then helped secure a point with an assist from Ethan Misere.

Sunday, the U17 Boys came back with a big 3-1 win versus Louisville City FC Academy. Headman scored a brace this match, with his second and third goals of the weekend. Thomas Stoever also scored, rounding the keeper and slotting it home with a left-footed finish.

Tormenta FC Academy kept its unbeaten streak in its last match with a final score of 2-1 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Academy. Misere kicked off the scoring after a cross from Chase Cooke. Stoever then chipped the keeper to win the match and notch his second goal of the weekend.

Tormenta FC USL League One assistant coach and League Two head coach Ian Cameron led the U17 Boys team to success in the Eastern Conference event.

“This weekend I had the privilege of coaching one of our foundation teams at the inaugural USL Academy Cup event,” Cameron said. “We are looking to see if these guys can match the standards of the first team on and off the field, and our technical staff challenged the lads to showcase their potential this weekend. This team will help create fluency and continuity of supply to our first team, and experiences like this weekend are invaluable.”

The cup continues in May with the USL Academy National Event in Tampa, Florida, where Western and Eastern Conferences will meet for the first time. This event will also include the U13 age group, as well as U17.