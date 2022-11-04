Statesboro vs Jenkins game cancelled

Statesboro High School cancels football game which results in a forfeit

Schools investigating threatening Snapchat messages allegedly related to Statesboro vs. Jenkins football game





The following is a release from Bulloch County schools. We will have more from SHS coach Jeff Kaiser to come.



Bulloch County’s and Savannah-Chatham County’s school districts are investigating threatening Snapchat messages related to the scheduled football game between Statesboro and Herschel V. Jenkins High School at Memorial Stadium in Savannah. As a result, Statesboro High’s administration and athletic leaders have decided that the best course of action is for Statesboro High School to not play in tonight’s game. The school has notified its students and parents, and the school district is notifying the community.



Statesboro High School administrators were made aware Friday morning of the alleged social media threat. Multiple students and some faculty reported that they saw posts on SnapChat that threatened Statesboro High School’s football team. While no screenshots of the post have been located to confirm the threat, Statesboro and Bulloch County administrators did immediately launch an investigation and contact Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools.



Bulloch County Schools and Statesboro High School would like to thank Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools for their diligent efforts in investigating the threat as well as their rapid response in offering to put multiple increased security measures in place as a precaution. However, in an abundance of caution, Statesboro High School’s administration and athletic leaders believe the best course of action is to not play in tonight’s game.





