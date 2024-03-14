Statesboro soccer notches sweep of Coffee

Clutch goalkeeping, sound defense and a fortuitous bounce gave the Statesboro High School girls’ soccer team a 1-0 win Tuesday night in a key region game over Coffee County.







The only goal of the match came from an own goal when a Trojans’ defender deflected an SHS corner kick into her own net with 23:07 remaining in the game. That corner kick came just two minutes after the Blue Devils had three consecutive corner kicks but were unable to convert.





“Even though it wasn’t necessarily scored by one of our players, our players put them in the position for it to happen,” said SHS Head Coach Sarah Parker. “They set up their corners exactly how we have practiced. And they executed, even though they didn’t get a goal, other the one one (own goal), they executed really well.”





The win moves SHS to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in region play, firmly in possession of second place and in position to host a playoff game.





“Last year we were fighting for second so to know that we’re in a good position compared to last year, Parker said. “One, that’s improvement and we love to see that. Two, we’re hoping to have that home advantage at the end because that home advantage is huge and (the girls) have been pushing for it. We want that number two spot.”





Coffee County now sits at 6-7-1 and 3-4 in region play, good for third place as of Tuesday night.





“We can’t, as coaches, give them that drive. So the fact that they are sitting here going ‘we’re not going to be beaten in our own stadium. We’re going to keep our winning streak in our stadium for region,’ it’s huge,” Parker said. “They’re excited about it, we’re excited about it and hopefully we keep the momentum for the next couple of games.”





Parker was quick to praise goalkeeper Demia Hartwell’s performance. Hartwell had several key saves near the end of the first half from close range and also saved a penalty kick late in the first half.





“Demia always, for the most part, gives it everything. She’s great when it’s coming right at you or if it’s one-on-one. She’s not afraid to go to the ball and she’ll take one for the team,” Parker said.





Both teams had chances to score in the first half. Statesboro and Coffee both had penalty kicks that neither team could convert.





For Statesboro, Mackenzie Hamer was tripped in the box 10 minutes into the game. Hamer’s penalty hit off the left post and deflected wide as the game remained scoreless.





Seven minutes later, Statesboro had another golden opportunity as the Blue Devils’ were able to get a cross from the left that made its way across the goal mouth where Angelica Halaby was able to get a foot on it, but her shot also hit off the post and bounced wide.





With less than two minutes remaining in the half Hartwell stepped up big again as Coffee had two chances from inside the six-yard box. The first shot deflected back to Coffee and Hartwell was able to make another point blank save just before halftime.





Statesboro returns to action Friday when they travel to Savannah to play Jenkins High School. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.









Blue Devil boys get key region win

Jude Powell scored once and drew a penalty leading to the Blue Devils second score as Statesboro earned a pivotal 3-1 region win over Coffee County Tuesday night.





Keith Howard added two goals for Statesboro as they improve to 5-6-2 overall and 4-2 in region play. Statesboro is battling Bradwell and Coffee County for second place in the region and the right to host a playoff game. Greenbrier sits atop the region with an undefeated 6-0 record going in to Tuesday night.





Statesboro got on the board midway through the first half when Tupper Saussy was able to beat a defender on the left to get a cross off. Powell was on the receiving end of the cross and able to head it past the Trojans’ goalkeeper to put Statesboro ahead 1-0 with 15:57 remaining in the first half.





“A cross to a head. That’s one of my favorite goals of all time,” said SHS Head Coach Jared Simonin following the game. Powell was named man of the match by Simonin.





Coffee County was able to tie it up early in the second half when the Blue Devils were called for a foul inside the penalty area. They converted the penalty kick to tie the score with 29:30 remaining in the game.





Statesboro had a couple of chances to regain the lead in the minutes following the Trojans’ goal. With just under 26 minutes remaining, a lackadaisical pass back to the goalkeeper by Coffee County was pressured by Saussy. The Trojans were able to clear it away to keep it tied.





A minute later, Howard had a free kick from midfield that bounced inside the penalty area to Benny Stansel but his header from six yards out went high.





The Blue Devils finally took the lead with 17:40 left when Powell received a throw in and was immediately fouled inside the penalty area. Howard buried the penalty kick to give SHS a 2-1 lead.





Howard would add his second goal of the night in the final minutes as he found himself in the right place at the right time following a long throw in from Gage Landing. The ball bounced to Howard who was able to strike it first time from eight yards out to put the game away for Statesboro.





“Keith Howard is very good at soccer,” Simonin said. “He was really feeling himself tonight and whenever that happens you just have to let them do what they do,” he said.

Simonin also praised his back line as a unit.





“They did really well together. They stayed as a unit, moved, shifted and communicated with each other. That was the biggest thing is they communicated, played well and played for each other,” he said.

Statesboro returns to action Friday as they face Jenkins High School in Savannah in another region match up.





“We’re second in the region going into tonight, but we are tied with Bradwell so we have them with the head-to-head matchup. So every win helps. And to beat Coffee after they beat us the first time is always nice.





Kickoff Friday is set for 7 p.m.