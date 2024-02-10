Statesboro, SEB tie in soccer

Statesboro senior Keith Howard’s free kick with 4:25 remaining found the back of the net to pull out a tie against their cross county rivals as the Blue Devils and Southeast Bulloch drew 1-1 Friday night at Womack Field.

The Blue Devils (0-1-1) were down two players after Luke Waters picked up two yellow cards in the first half and Jude Powell was issued a straight red card with eight minutes remaining in the game.

After a scoreless first half, the Yellow Jackets (0-1-1) took a 1-0 lead when Brody Sheahan was able to get behind the Statesboro defense and slide a shot past the Blue Devils’ goalkeeper to put SEB ahead.

With under five minutes remaining, Statesboro was able to draw a foul just outside the penalty box, setting up Howard’s free kick from the left side. His shot curled in to the back post for the tying goal.

“That’s the stuff you dream about as a kid,” SHS Head Coach Jared Siminon said of Howard’s free kick. “The ball on the ground and just burying it in the back of the net. I’m really, really proud of my capitan, Keith Howard.

Simonin said it was an emotional game especially since players from both teams have grown up playing with and against each other.

“I loved the fight from my guys to not stop and not give up,” he said.

The Yellow Jackets return to action Tuesday when they travel to face Bradwell Institute while Statesboro next plays on Friday when they head to Claxton for a matchup with the Tigers.