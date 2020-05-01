Statesboro recognizes track and girls golf seniors

We continue our salute to the seniors who played spring sports who had their seasons come to a close due to schools shutting down because of the coronavirus pandemic.







Statesboro track coach Chartavious Danzy gives us his thoughts on senior Lady Devils Mckenna Hart, Emma Jane Godbee, Jocelyn Woodson





“During their time at Statesboro high school, Statesboro’s 2020 girl’s class had acquired two Region Championships and were on track for a strong showing at region before the season came to a close,” Danzy said. “This group of girls were the complete package, with athleticism, competitiveness and character. Throughout the class of 2020 there was a desire to succeed not only on the track, but also in the classroom.”





“These ladies display a championship mentality wherever they go and provide an example of what it truly means to be a woman of intelligence, strength and integrity,” Danzy said. “Thank you to the young ladies of the class of 2020, and congrats on your accomplishments, we know you will be great.”





Danzy also gives us his thoughts on the seniors from the boy’s track team which include Zachary Lamonte, Davardrion Lipsey, Desmond Palmer, Robert Prather, Jaylin Roberson, Ty Brown, Jadon Jones, Brian Curry and Micah D’Arcangelo.





“Statesboro’s 2020 boys class will be remembered as the class who got the ball rolling,” Danzy said. “After a disappointing 2019 the Statesboro boys track team started the 2020 season hot, finishing first in the first two meets of the season.”





“The young men in the class of 2020 established the foundation for the new standard for the men’s track team at Statesboro High School,” Danzy said. “These expectations were established through commitment, accountability and hard work. Early on the group struggled to buy into the new changes, but throughout the course of the season they began to surpass their own expectations. Thank you, to the young men of the class of 2020. You are young men of resiliency, toughness, and determination. We know you will be successful in whatever you do.”





“What an honor it was coaching this amazing group of the seniors,,” Danzy said. “They played a key part in the success Statesboro Track had over the last couples of years. Their willingness to lead, eagerness to get better at their craft, and loving spirit is what made each one of them a great athlete in their own way. These seniors have been led by three different head coaches, and have shown the ability to adjust and grow through adverse time. Time after time they have reached goals set out by them individually, and as a team.”





The Statesboro girls golf team had two seniors who had their 2020 season cut short. Seniors Savannah Barefoot, and Yami Patterson both played all four years on the Lady Blue Devil golf team. Patterson and Barefoot both advanced to the state their freshman and sophomore seasons, with Barefoot advancing to the state as an individual in 2019.