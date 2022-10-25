Statesboro High volleyball headed to Elite 8

Statesboro High volleyball coach Bob Massee set a couple of team goals prior to the 2022 season.

First, he wanted the Blue Devils to host a state playoff game, which they accomplished last week with an opening round win at home. The other goal was to advance to the state Elite 8, which the Blue Devils accomplished this weekend with a 3-2 victory on the road at Chamblee Saturday.

“There are a lot of times in a volleyball match where there are ebbs and flows,” Massee said. “What we did the best Saturday was stay at an even keel. They didn’t get too high or too low and were able to step things up at the most crucial times in the games.

“We went back-and-forth and had to come from behind in the fifth and final game, but we hung in there and just never gave up.”

Massee said it was important to make sure his team realized what a great accomplishment it is to be able to do something that had only been done one other time in school history in advancing to the state Elite 8.

“We set a goal at the start of the season to host the state and to make it to the Elite 8,” said Massee. “That is a goal we set every year and you just don’t understand how tough it is to set a goal and then put in the hard work it takes to achieve it.

“For me as a coach, winning Saturday was a prideful thing, but I wasn’t proud of myself I was proud of them to know what it feels like to set goals and achieve them.”

Massee believes the Blue Devils’ success can be attributed to all the players buying in, plus the way the team ramped up their practice routine throughout the season.

“I notice with a lot of teams as the season moves on, they get a little more tired at practice toward the end of the year,” Massee said. “That has not been the case with these girls. Their energy is actually better now than it was in the beginning or middle of the season.”

Next Up for the Blue Devils is a quarterfinal matchup on the road in Atlanta as they travel to Greater Atlanta Christian with a chance at making school history if they win and advance to the Final 4.

“We have maybe one or two kids who play volleyball year-round,” Massee said. “We are going to a place where nearly all of them play club ball throughout the season. GAC is huge and has about four or five girls about six feet tall.

“They are a powerhouse and are usually in the Final 4 or the championship game every year. It’s not an offense or a system we haven’t seen, they are just a lot taller. We have to serve tough and defend and our I.Q. has to be extremely synched up with what is going on in the game. I think we have a great chance of making school history.”

Statesboro will travel to GAC for a 6 p.m. start Tuesday in Atlanta.