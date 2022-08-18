Statesboro High opens 2022 football season Friday against Glynn Academy

The Statesboro Blue Devils are hoping to rebound from a fairly unimpressive 14-0 scrimmage loss to Metter as they open the 2022 regular season Friday night at Womack Field against Glynn Academy.

Head coach Jeff Kaiser is hoping to cut back on the penalties and figure some things out defensively before Friday night’s opener at Womack Field.

“We were most concerned with our discipline in terms of committing penalties last Friday,” said Kaiser. “We had seven offensive penalties in only three quarters of play. A couple of those were drive killers, and one brought back a touchdown. These kinds of things are normal for the first couple weeks but we have to find a way to get it fixed and ironed out.”

One area that was exposed Friday is the Blue Devils lack of experience on the defensive front.

“Our biggest question mark continues to be our defensive front,” said Kaiser. “We just don’t have any guys in there who have ever played in a varsity game. We are trying to find four guys who can play in the middle, and while we have some talent, they are young, but they have to grow up quick we start the season Friday.”

Kaiser did see some positives from the scrimmage he hopes will carry into this Friday with Glynn Academy.

“I felt like at least three of our four linebackers produced very well,” said Kaiser. “At times we showed some ability to run the ball, but again penalties really cost us.”

Junior quarterback Kam Mikell took all but one snap last Friday against Metter and only completed three short passes.

Kaiser had talked about getting sophomore Bruce Yawn into the game at times, but Yawn only played one snap last Friday night.

“Bruce will play some this Friday against Glynn Academy,” said Kaiser. “A lot of that depends on the flow of the game. We feel we have to keep the ball in the hands of our speed guys and we were pleased by how our wide outs played Friday even though they didn’t make a lot of catches.

“We elected not to do too much as far as the passing game went in the scrimmage, but they will be involved this week and will continue to be involved.”

This Friday the Blue Devils welcome the Glynn Academy Red Terrors to Womack Field. Last year the Red Terrors ended the Blue Devils season with a 34-7 defeat in Brunswick.

“Glynn Academy was very vanilla in their two scrimmage games with Wayne County and Richmond Hill, so we don’t know exactly what we will see,” Kaiser said. “Historically they have a good ball club and are usually advancing to the post season so we know we have to come ready to play. They are young on defense with nine juniors and sophomores. They return their quarterback and a few offensive linemen so they have a good core returning.”

Statesboro and Glynn Academy are scheduled for a 7:30 start Friday at Womack Field.