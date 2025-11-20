Statesboro continues to rack up miles on state playoff journey

The Statesboro Blue Devils have proven they can win on the road with four consecutive victories when playing away from Womack Field.

Their most recent victory came Nov. 14 in the opening round of the state playoffs when they knocked off Habersham Central 36-28 in Mt. Airy. The Blue Devils hope to continue their road success this Friday, traveling to No. 1 seed Woodward Academy for the second round of the state playoffs.

Last week, the Blue Devils put up more than 400 yards of offense, with 356 yards coming on the ground. Statesboro was able to answer every Habersham score and the defense and special teams came through in the clutch, as well.

“Friday was a total team effort,” coach Matt Dobson said. “The team has shown a lot of maturity in being able to handle a four-hour road trip. It certainly wasn’t a perfect game, but I felt like our offense really stepped up. We were efficient with 300 yards rushing and 100 yards passing. The defense got us stops when we needed, too. Our special teams executed a fake punt and blocked an extra point, so all three units really chipped in.”

Statesboro was led by Keon Childers with 189 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Childers currently leads all of Class 5A with 28 touchdowns on the season and he is seven away from the school record of 35 set by Jimtavis Walker in 2000. What makes his feat even more impressive is this is the first season Childers has played running back, having converted from being a wide receiver.

“When you think Keon has put himself up with the best running backs to come through Statesboro, that really means so much,” Dobson said. “He now has the highest touchdown rate per game and you just think about how many great running backs have come through and most of those teams were running teams. It’s a credit to his work ethic and the work he has put in during the off seasons and his toughness.

"Our offensive line has really helped him, as well, and our backs and receivers are always out their blocking.”

This week the Blue Devils will have their hands full against Woodward Academy. The War Eagles are 9-2 and are ranked 11th in the state in Class 5A. They have outscored their last six opponents by a combined 284-60. The War Eagles are led by quarterback Ryan Harrigan, who has 1,761 yards and 26 touchdowns. His top target is a highly touted receiver Blake Stewart, who has 595 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns.

“Stewart is a really good receiver and a defensive back who has plenty of offers from Power-4 schools,” Dobson said. “They have a lot of other skill kids with college offers and a solid quarterback.

"Their athleticism is going to be a challenge and they are going to throw the football around, so we have to be prepared. Defensively, they run to the ball well and they have a great turnover ration, so we will have to be able to hold onto the ball and not give them extra chances.”

Statesboro and Woodward Academy are set for a 7:30 kickoff Friday in College Park.