Southeast Bulloch goes for 2nd straight road playoff win

2021 was a monumental stepping stone for the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets.

That squad was one-and-done in the state playoffs, but that one win was SEB's first postseason victory since winning the state championship in 1973 to cap off a back-to-back title run.

This year the Jackets opened the playoffs with another win as they pounded Heritage (Ringgold) 35-9 to advance to the second round — with just 16 teams remaining in the state title hunt — on the road at Harlem.

The Jackets rushed for over 300 yards in last week's game and were led by Colby Smith with 209 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought we actually left a few points out on the field,” said coach Jared Zito. “We fumbled inside the red zone, but overall I thought we played great. Our offensive line really fired off the ball and opened holes for our backs. Colby was our workhorse but we also got a good game from Quentin Reed and Jayden Murphy. Our defense contained them well and only really gave up one big play.”

The Jackets go from making a five-hour drive to within a long third-down conversion of the Tennessee state line last Friday to a shorter and more familiar trek this week as they travel to the Augusta area to battle the 10-1 Harlem Bulldogs. Harlem is the No. 1 seed out of Region 4-AAA.

The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Mercer Barton who has thrown for 738 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior running back Malik Tyler leads the Bulldog rushing attack with 896 yards and nine scores. Sophomore Finn Martin has 463 yards rushing and three scores. Baylor Davis leads the defense averaging over 10 tackles per game.

“It’s nice to be able to go somewhere a little closer for our fans and families to be able to come watch us,” Zito said. “Harlem is a solid team without a lot of weaknesses. They are well-coached and don’t make a lot of mistakes. I think it is a good matchup and I know it’s a little cliché, but I think the team that makes the least number of mistakes is who will come out on top because I don’t think there is a big difference in the talent.”

This year’s seniors were freshman when the Jackets broke their playoff draught in 2021 and Zito says they had a goal to not only win one playoff game this season, but go even farther.

“I feel we have played a competitive schedule and I really like what we get from our upper classmen,” Zito said. “They seem to really have a fire and are not satisfied with just winning a playoff game. They want to leave a legacy behind and give these younger players a chance at doing something that hasn’t happed here in a long while.”

Southeast Bulloch and Harlem are scheduled for a 7:30 kickoff Friday in Harlem. The winner will take on either Stephenson or Jenkins next week in the state quarterfinals.