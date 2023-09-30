By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Southeast Bulloch defeats Islands, 30-7; Portal falls to Gray Collegiate Academy, 56-35
Full Georgia high school football scoreboard from Friday night
GHSA

ACE Charter 49, Kendrick 0

Adairsville 44, LaFayette 14

Alpharetta 48, Sprayberry 23

Appling County 17, Pierce County 14

Aquinas 28, Lincoln County 21

Archer 34, Brookwood 6

Armuchee 27, Chattooga 20

Bacon County 42, East Laurens 8

Bainbridge 42, Brooks County 0

Baldwin 20, Howard 19

Banneker 20, Tri-Cities 13

Benedictine Military 39, New Hampstead 31

Berkmar 22, Discovery 6

Bethesda Academy 32, Orangeburg Prep, S.C. 12

Bethlehem Christian Academy 41, Lakeview Academy 8

Bleckley County 49, Westfield 13

Bowdon 55, St. Francis 7

Bremen 37, Ringgold 20

Briarwood 35, Brentwood 27

Brunswick 42, Grovetown 0

Bryan County 42, Montgomery County 0

Buford 43, Collins Hill 0

Burke County 37, Wayne County 32

Cairo 38, Shaw 0

Callaway 33, Columbia 29

Calvary Day 56, Johnson-Savannah 0

Cartersville 21, Calhoun 17

Carver-Columbus 40, Columbus 0

Cass 42, Woodland Cartersville 12

Centennial 33, Chattahoochee 28

Central-Carrollton 35, Cedartown 21

Chapel Hill 18, Jackson 16

Cherokee Bluff 36, Cedar Shoals 23

Cherokee Christian 36, Georgia Force Christian 22

Commerce 28, First Presbyterian Day 14

Cook 40, Americus Sumter 14

Creekside 21, Mays 20

Creekview 23, Etowah 9

Crisp County 38, Dougherty 12

Darlington 49, Coosa 7

Dooly County 21, Wheeler County 17

Douglass 17, Jackson 6

Dublin 41, Charlton County 7

Dutchtown 27, Union Grove 3

East Forsyth 42, East Hall 0

East Jackson 41, Banks County 0

East Paulding 36, Newnan 17

Eastside 56, Loganville 14

Edmund Burke 43, Memorial Day 7

Effingham County 42, Glynn Academy 3

Elbert County 45, Mount Vernon 40

Emanuel County Institute 42, Jefferson County 8

Ensworth, Tenn. 42, Christian Heritage 2

Evans 16, Lakeside-Evans 15

Flint River 31, Skipstone Academy 14

Flowery Branch 41, Clarke Central 38

Forest Park 10, Rockdale County 7

Gainesville 35, Lanier 0

Gatewood 35, Central Fellowship 27

Gilmer 35, West Hall 6

Gordon Lee 22, Coahulla Creek 21

Gray Collegiate Academy, S.C. 56, Portal 35

Greater Atlanta Christian 30, Cambridge 3

Greene County 47, Towns County 0

Hammond, S.C. 42, Augusta Christian 10

Hancock Central 14, Glascock County 7

Haralson County 42, Gordon Central 14

Harlem 43, Cross Creek 6

Harris County 28, Sandy Creek 19

Hart County 40, Franklin County 14

Hephzibah 34, Salem 0

Heritage-Catoosa 49, Southeast Whitfield 13

Hiram 50, Dalton 39

Hughes 56, Alexander 0

Jackson County 34, Habersham Central 27, 2OT

Jeff Davis 29, Berrien 15

Jefferson 44, Winder-Barrow 0

John Milledge 49, Pinewood Christian 33

Johnson County 47, Georgia Military 16

Johnson-Gainesville 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 17

Jones County 48, Eagle's Landing 15

King's Academy 32, Walker 21

Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21, Ridgeland 9

Lamar County 46, Pike County 0

Laney 37, Washington County 26

Lassiter 24, Johns Creek 2

Lee County 44, Houston County, Tenn. 35

Loganville Christian 42, Athens Christian 0

Luella 27, Lovett 22

Lumpkin County 30, Wesleyan 21

Madison County 48, Chestatee 15

Manchester 18, Macon County 7

Marion County 50, Central-Talbotton 18

Marist 45, Dunwoody 7

Mary Persons 45, Prince Avenue Christian 28

McDonough 27, Woodland Stockbridge 19

McIntosh 35, Heard County 14

McIntosh County Academy 52, Atkinson County 0

McNair 50, Landmark Christian 14

Mill Creek 47, Central Gwinnett 7

Miller Grove 34, Southwest DeKalb 12

Morgan County 56, Richmond Academy 7

Mountain View 23, Dacula 6

Mt. Paran Christian 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 6

Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21

Mundy's Mill 36, Jonesboro 28

Newton 31, Grayson 27

North Atlanta 31, St. Pius X 8

North Gwinnett 49, Meadowcreek 14

North Murray 48, Murray County 6

North Oconee 52, North Hall 7

North Springs 28, Northview 6

Northeast-Macon 57, Central-Macon 0

Northside-Warner Robins 35, Tift County 34, OT

Northwest Whitfield 21, Sonoraville 20

Oconee County 29, Hebron Christian Academy 21

Pace Academy 27, Hampton 6

Parkview 34, South Gwinnett 20

Peach County 36, Carver-Atlanta 18

Pelham 40, Lanier County 23

Perry 55, Westside-Macon 14

Providence Christian 36, King's Ridge 7

Putnam County 28, Westside-Augusta 15

Rabun County 42, Fellowship Christian School 28

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 28, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 13

Randolph-Clay 14, Miller County 6

Redan 41, Towers 16

Riverwood 27, South Cobb 20

Robert Toombs 42, St. Andrew's 23

Rockmart 45, Model 14

Rome 59, Woodstock 7

Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19

Savannah Christian Prep 42, Long County 32

Schley County 56, Chattahoochee County 7

Seckinger 43, Oglethorpe County 22

Seminole County 48, Baconton 6

Sequoyah 35, River Ridge 28

Sherwood Christian 62, Vidalia Heritage 22

Shiloh 42, Apalachee 13

South Effingham 21, Screven County 0

South Paulding 21, Paulding County 0

Southeast Bulloch 30, Islands 7

Stephens County 38, Monroe Area 7

Stratford 29, Deerfield-Windsor 0, 2OT

Swainsboro 26, Irwin County 0

Tattnall County 27, Windsor Forest 0

Tattnall Square 41, Frederica 13

Taylor County 26, Greenville 8

Telfair County 35, Hawkinsville 13

Temple 40, Midtown 7

Terrell Academy 40, Southland 21

Terrell County 25, Mitchell County 0

Thomas County Central 52, Veterans 0

Thomas Jefferson 28, Augusta Prep 6

Thomasville 34, Monroe 14

Thomson 55, T.W. Josey 7

Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0

Trinity Christian-Dublin 24, Fullington 14

Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 17, Starr's Mill 10

Trion 28, Dade County 21

Troup County 62, North Clayton 28

Tucker 48, Decatur 39

Valwood 41, Tiftarea 0

Villa Rica 37, Lithia Springs 34

Walker Valley, Tenn. 44, Howard 0

Walton 44, North Paulding 24

Warner Robins 28, Ola 27

Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0

Westminster 9, Holy Innocents' 3

White County 24, Dawson County 14

Whitefield Academy 29, Brookstone 6

Whitewater 47, Fayette County 3

Wilcox County 39, Treutlen 36

Wilkinson County 49, Twiggs County 0

William Henry Spencer High School 61, Jordan 14

Woodward Academy 31, Lovejoy 7

Worth County 40, Dodge County 34