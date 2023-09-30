Southeast Bulloch defeats Islands, 30-7; Portal falls to Gray Collegiate Academy, 56-35

ACE Charter 49, Kendrick 0
Adairsville 44, LaFayette 14
Alpharetta 48, Sprayberry 23
Appling County 17, Pierce County 14
Aquinas 28, Lincoln County 21
Archer 34, Brookwood 6
Armuchee 27, Chattooga 20
Bacon County 42, East Laurens 8
Bainbridge 42, Brooks County 0
Baldwin 20, Howard 19
Banneker 20, Tri-Cities 13
Benedictine Military 39, New Hampstead 31
Berkmar 22, Discovery 6
Bethesda Academy 32, Orangeburg Prep, S.C. 12
Bethlehem Christian Academy 41, Lakeview Academy 8
Bleckley County 49, Westfield 13
Bowdon 55, St. Francis 7
Bremen 37, Ringgold 20
Briarwood 35, Brentwood 27
Brunswick 42, Grovetown 0
Bryan County 42, Montgomery County 0
Buford 43, Collins Hill 0
Burke County 37, Wayne County 32
Cairo 38, Shaw 0
Callaway 33, Columbia 29
Calvary Day 56, Johnson-Savannah 0
Cartersville 21, Calhoun 17
Carver-Columbus 40, Columbus 0
Cass 42, Woodland Cartersville 12
Centennial 33, Chattahoochee 28
Central-Carrollton 35, Cedartown 21
Chapel Hill 18, Jackson 16
Cherokee Bluff 36, Cedar Shoals 23
Cherokee Christian 36, Georgia Force Christian 22
Commerce 28, First Presbyterian Day 14
Cook 40, Americus Sumter 14
Creekside 21, Mays 20
Creekview 23, Etowah 9
Crisp County 38, Dougherty 12
Darlington 49, Coosa 7
Dooly County 21, Wheeler County 17
Douglass 17, Jackson 6
Dublin 41, Charlton County 7
Dutchtown 27, Union Grove 3
East Forsyth 42, East Hall 0
East Jackson 41, Banks County 0
East Paulding 36, Newnan 17
Eastside 56, Loganville 14
Edmund Burke 43, Memorial Day 7
Effingham County 42, Glynn Academy 3
Elbert County 45, Mount Vernon 40
Emanuel County Institute 42, Jefferson County 8
Ensworth, Tenn. 42, Christian Heritage 2
Evans 16, Lakeside-Evans 15
Flint River 31, Skipstone Academy 14
Flowery Branch 41, Clarke Central 38
Forest Park 10, Rockdale County 7
Gainesville 35, Lanier 0
Gatewood 35, Central Fellowship 27
Gilmer 35, West Hall 6
Gordon Lee 22, Coahulla Creek 21
Gray Collegiate Academy, S.C. 56, Portal 35
Greater Atlanta Christian 30, Cambridge 3
Greene County 47, Towns County 0
Hammond, S.C. 42, Augusta Christian 10
Hancock Central 14, Glascock County 7
Haralson County 42, Gordon Central 14
Harlem 43, Cross Creek 6
Harris County 28, Sandy Creek 19
Hart County 40, Franklin County 14
Hephzibah 34, Salem 0
Heritage-Catoosa 49, Southeast Whitfield 13
Hiram 50, Dalton 39
Hughes 56, Alexander 0
Jackson County 34, Habersham Central 27, 2OT
Jeff Davis 29, Berrien 15
Jefferson 44, Winder-Barrow 0
John Milledge 49, Pinewood Christian 33
Johnson County 47, Georgia Military 16
Johnson-Gainesville 20, Lakeside-DeKalb 17
Jones County 48, Eagle's Landing 15
King's Academy 32, Walker 21
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe 21, Ridgeland 9
Lamar County 46, Pike County 0
Laney 37, Washington County 26
Lassiter 24, Johns Creek 2
Lee County 44, Houston County, Tenn. 35
Loganville Christian 42, Athens Christian 0
Luella 27, Lovett 22
Lumpkin County 30, Wesleyan 21
Madison County 48, Chestatee 15
Manchester 18, Macon County 7
Marion County 50, Central-Talbotton 18
Marist 45, Dunwoody 7
Mary Persons 45, Prince Avenue Christian 28
McDonough 27, Woodland Stockbridge 19
McIntosh 35, Heard County 14
McIntosh County Academy 52, Atkinson County 0
McNair 50, Landmark Christian 14
Mill Creek 47, Central Gwinnett 7
Miller Grove 34, Southwest DeKalb 12
Morgan County 56, Richmond Academy 7
Mountain View 23, Dacula 6
Mt. Paran Christian 17, B.E.S.T. Academy 6
Mt. Pisgah Christian 31, Mt. Zion-Carrollton 21
Mundy's Mill 36, Jonesboro 28
Newton 31, Grayson 27
North Atlanta 31, St. Pius X 8
North Gwinnett 49, Meadowcreek 14
North Murray 48, Murray County 6
North Oconee 52, North Hall 7
North Springs 28, Northview 6
Northeast-Macon 57, Central-Macon 0
Northside-Warner Robins 35, Tift County 34, OT
Northwest Whitfield 21, Sonoraville 20
Oconee County 29, Hebron Christian Academy 21
Pace Academy 27, Hampton 6
Parkview 34, South Gwinnett 20
Peach County 36, Carver-Atlanta 18
Pelham 40, Lanier County 23
Perry 55, Westside-Macon 14
Providence Christian 36, King's Ridge 7
Putnam County 28, Westside-Augusta 15
Rabun County 42, Fellowship Christian School 28
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee 28, Charlotte Christian, N.C. 13
Randolph-Clay 14, Miller County 6
Redan 41, Towers 16
Riverwood 27, South Cobb 20
Robert Toombs 42, St. Andrew's 23
Rockmart 45, Model 14
Rome 59, Woodstock 7
Roswell 29, Blessed Trinity 19
Savannah Christian Prep 42, Long County 32
Schley County 56, Chattahoochee County 7
Seckinger 43, Oglethorpe County 22
Seminole County 48, Baconton 6
Sequoyah 35, River Ridge 28
Sherwood Christian 62, Vidalia Heritage 22
Shiloh 42, Apalachee 13
South Effingham 21, Screven County 0
South Paulding 21, Paulding County 0
Southeast Bulloch 30, Islands 7
Stephens County 38, Monroe Area 7
Stratford 29, Deerfield-Windsor 0, 2OT
Swainsboro 26, Irwin County 0
Tattnall County 27, Windsor Forest 0
Tattnall Square 41, Frederica 13
Taylor County 26, Greenville 8
Telfair County 35, Hawkinsville 13
Temple 40, Midtown 7
Terrell Academy 40, Southland 21
Terrell County 25, Mitchell County 0
Thomas County Central 52, Veterans 0
Thomas Jefferson 28, Augusta Prep 6
Thomasville 34, Monroe 14
Thomson 55, T.W. Josey 7
Toombs County 42, Brantley County 0
Trinity Christian-Dublin 24, Fullington 14
Trinity Christian-Sharpsburg 17, Starr's Mill 10
Trion 28, Dade County 21
Troup County 62, North Clayton 28
Tucker 48, Decatur 39
Valwood 41, Tiftarea 0
Villa Rica 37, Lithia Springs 34
Walker Valley, Tenn. 44, Howard 0
Walton 44, North Paulding 24
Warner Robins 28, Ola 27
Washington-Wilkes 34, Warren County 0
Westminster 9, Holy Innocents' 3
White County 24, Dawson County 14
Whitefield Academy 29, Brookstone 6
Whitewater 47, Fayette County 3
Wilcox County 39, Treutlen 36
Wilkinson County 49, Twiggs County 0
William Henry Spencer High School 61, Jordan 14
Woodward Academy 31, Lovejoy 7
Worth County 40, Dodge County 34