Southeast Bulloch defeats Harris County, 13-0, for back-to-back state championships

The GHSA held their first flag football championship in 2020. Thursday afternoon the Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jackets put their names forever in the history books as the first team to win back-to-back titles as they defeated Harris County 13-0 in Atlanta at Center Park Stadium.

What makes that accomplishment even more impressive is that the Yellow Jackets fielded their first team last year and since then they have not lost a single game, going 39-0 over two seasons and capping it off with another championship Thursday.

“I am about to cry, this is so amazing,” said SEB coach Marci Cochran. “We just started the team last season and now we have won two championships and are considered one of the best teams in Georgia. Winning this game and making history, this is just so special.”

As has been the case throughout the state playoffs, the Yellow Jackets were able to score early and then turn things over to their defense. The Southeast Bulloch offense got into the red zone five times Thursday, but were only able to come up with points on two occasions, the biggest being a first half touchdown pass from Kaylee Haas to Alex Odom as they took a 6-0 lead.

“I knew how important it was for us to score first,” said Ansleigh Littles. “We did a good job moving down the field on that drive and then Alex made a good catch.”

The SEB defense was able to keep the Tigers on their side of the field all the way up until their last possession of the first half when a penalty gave Harris County the ball at the Southeast Bulloch 25-yard line. From there, the Jackets were able to hold and stop them on fourth down as the two teams went into half time with Southeast Bulloch leading, 6-0.

“Our defense has been so solid all year,” said Cochran. “We know if they can shut the other team down, we will win the game. They made some big plays against a very athletic team.”

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets' defense was able to keep Harris County on their own side of the field the entire half as they never threatened to score. Meanwhile, the offense got inside the Tiger 10-yard-line twice, but were unable to put up any points.

They finally came through on their third trip into the red zone on a touchdown pass from Korine Talkington to Abigail Morgan up the middle. The extra point pass from Littles to Odom gave Southeast Bulloch a 13-0 lead.

“We knew at that point there was probably no chance for them to score twice,” said Cochran. “It was a great feeling to know we just had to run out the clock.”

The Jackets held Harris County on their final possession and were able to run out the clock, finishing the game in the victory formation and storming off the field in celebration.

The Yellow Jackets' seniors were very emotional following the game, knowing what an incredible accomplishment they were able to do in their brief time as part of Southeast Bulloch’s first flag football team.

“These girls all mean the world to me,” said Delanie Thames. “I just can’t believe what we have been able to do. This is so special.”

“It is very emotional,” said Haas. “It’s been a great ride and we hope these younger girls can keep it going.”