Southeast Bulloch alum Alana Barnard named to pre-season All-Sun Belt softball team

Veteran Alana Barnard was named to the Preseason All-Sun Belt Team following a standout 2025 season in the circle for the Eagles. A 2025 Second Team All-Sun Belt honoree, Barnard earned her first career conference recognition after emerging as one of the league's most consistent and reliable pitchers.

Barnard posted a 7-4 record in 15 appearances, including 13 starts, and finished second in the Sun Belt with a 2.18 ERA across 64.1 innings pitched. She led the conference by allowing just 57 hits, 25 runs and 16 walks, while holding opposing hitters to a .234 batting average.

Her season was highlighted by a dominant complete-game shutout against Marshall on April 27, where she struck out a career-high seven batters. With her ability to limit base runners and deliver strong performances against conference competition, Barnard's Preseason All-Sun Belt selection reflects her continued impact and expectations entering the upcoming season.

The Eagles are nearing the start of the 2026 season, as they open their campaign at the Bash of the Boro Tournament. The season officially begins Friday, Feb. 6, when Georgia Southern faces UNC Greensboro at 3 p.m.