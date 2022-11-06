South Alabama defeats Eagles, 38-31, at Paulson

Sophomore La'Damian Webb rushed for a school-record 247 yards and four touchdowns to rally South Alabama to a 38-31 victory over Georgia Southern Saturday at Paulson Stadium.

Webb carried 35 times to post his record total for South Alabama (7-2, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference), surpassing the previous mark of 203 set by Tra Minter in 2018 against Coastal Carolina.

Georgia Southern (5-4, 2-3) led 24-17 at halftime and used a methodical drive to open a 31-17 lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Vantrease to Jjay Mcafee midway through the third quarter. Eight of the nine plays in the drive were passes, including a 30-yarder to Mcafee and an 18-yard completion to Derwin Burgess Jr.

But South Alabama was able to overcome the 14-point second-half deficit, and the Jags scored touchdowns on three straight possessions.

Webb capped a 75-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to make the margin 31-24 with three minutes left in the third quarter. After the Jags forced the Eagles to go 3-and-out, South Alabama drove 83 yards, and Webb scored again on a 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game 3:16 into the fourth quarter.

Webb gave South Alabama their 38-31 winning margin with 5:50 left on a 9-yard run.

Vantrease finished with 278 yards on 26-of-45 passing for the Eagles with two touchdowns and an interception. Burgess finished with eight receptions for 96 yards.

The Eagles got off to a great start. On the second play from scrimmage, Khadry Jackson tipped South Alabama quarterback Carter Bradley’s pass up in the air to himself, beat Bradley to the edge and had nothing but green turf in front of him. The 43-yard interception return for touchdown was the Eagles' first in over a year.

After the Eagle defense stopped South Alabama on 3rd-and-8 from its own 40, Vantrease tossed three straight completions for 24 yards, and then handed it off to White. White broke around the left side, tip-toed down the sideline and scored on a 54-yard run, giving the Eagles a 14-0 cushion 5:40 into the contest.

The Eagles have a short week. They travel to Louisiana to take on the Rajin’ Cajuns Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.