Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

Labor Day is upon us, and if you’re like me, you’re already considering a work-free way to celebrate. On a holiday that honors the American labor movement and the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity and well-being of our great nation, it sure is nice to take comfort in a little rest and relaxation.

Today, I’m sending summer off in style with three easy fruit desserts to complement any cookout. These sweet treats sing the praises of the season’s finest fresh peaches and plump, juicy berries. Requiring little effort in the kitchen, you can use any combination of fruit you like. I find that peaches paired with blackberries or blueberries produce a mouthwatering combination.

When you cook with locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, they are hard to mess up. Visit your local farmers market to shop for the fruit in these recipes, and your taste buds will thank you.

In this column, I’ll share the recipe for my Streusel-Topped Blueberry Peach Pie, and for the others, be sure to visit and follow SomeKindaGood.com. Signing up to follow my blog is free, and you’ll get an email notification each time a new post is published.

Wishing you and yours a lazy and happy Labor Day Weekend…make it Some Kinda Good!

Streusel-Topped Blueberry Peach Pie —

This pie comes together so quickly, you won’t believe how such little effort can produce such a flavorful result. A streusel topping is a great way to finish a pie or crumble when you don’t have two pie crusts. I also take a shortcut by using a store-bought pie crust.

Peach-Berry Crumble — Crumbles make the perfect summer dessert. Simple to throw together, they’re special enough for entertaining yet quick enough for a post-dinner weeknight treat. The end result of this Peach-Berry Crumble is a crunchy, buttery topping filled with warm, sweet fruit. Serve with cold vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream. Garnish with fresh mint.

Georgia Peach & Wild Blueberry Galette with Orange Mint — A galette is just a fancy French term for a round, rustic, free-form cake. With its flaky, made-from-scratch crust and simple fruit filling, this impressive dessert bakes up in just 20 minutes. You’ll love the sweet flavor of the filling bursting with natural juices from the fruit. The orange mint gives the dish a bright pop of green color and a citrusy boost. Delicious served warm or cold, feel free to use regular mint if you can’t find the orange mint variety.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season.

Streusel-Topped Blueberry Peach Pie



Ingredients:

1 refrigerated pie crust, softened as directed on box





Filling:

3 cups sliced peeled peaches or 1 can (29 oz.) peach slices, well drained

1 cup blueberries

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt





Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 cup butter or margarine

1/2 cup of pecans, chopped





Directions:

Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie. Heat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix filling ingredients; spoon into crust-lined pan. In medium bowl, mix topping ingredients with fork or pastry blender until crumbly; sprinkle over filling. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until topping is golden brown. After 15 or 20 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning.



