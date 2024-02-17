SHS soccer cruises past Claxton

CLAXTON - Statesboro High School scored two goals in each half of their matchup with Claxton High School on their way to a 4-1 victory and their first win of the season as they head in to region play.



Sophomore Francisco Rodriguez opened the scoring for the Blue Devils (1-1-1) in third minute when he was able to get open on the left side and fire a shot past the Tigers’ goalkeeper to put SHS ahead 1-0.

Rodriguez would add his second goal of the half with about 13 minutes remaining when he received a cross from the left wing and fired a shot to the top left of the goal to double the Blue Devils’ lead.

Sophomore Tupper Saussy added a goal early in the second half off of a Keith Howard cross. A scrum in front of the goal followed and Saussy was able to put it in the back of the net to extend the lead.

Saussy added his second goal of the night with a score with under eight minutes remaining to make it 4-0.

Claxton would add a late goal to cut the deficit but Statesboro was able to hold on for the victory.

“I think we saw intensity for the entire game this time,” said SHS Head Coach Jared Simonin. “Against Southeast Bulloch (last week) we were low intensity for the first half and picked it u in the second half. In this one we really started off with high intensity which was good.”

The Blue Devils will open region play on Tuesday as they travel to Coffee County.

“They’re always a good team,” Simonin said of Coffee County. “I think this win puts us in a good spot. We’re goin to go home and watch film and critique and keep trying to get better.”