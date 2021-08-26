SEB Softball takes down Pinewood

The Southeast Bulloch Yellow Jacket softball team has had five games cancelled for different reasons this year and finally notched their first win of the season Tuesday afternoon in Brooklet as they knocked off Pinewood 7-3.

“It’s crazy to think it is the end of August and we have only played two games,” said Southeast Bulloch coach Aimee Civalier. “We had to shut down for a while because of COVID and hopefully that will help us later on. We have a few games coming up and we really need to shake off the rust.”

The Jackets got a solid pitching performance from senior Alana Barnard who also helped her own cause with a 2-run home run in the second inning.

“I felt like Alana played well and we hit the ball pretty well today,” said Civalier. “We struggled a bit in the field but that can be excepted because of the fact we just haven’t played much. We have only been practicing back again for a week. We left a few runners on base and that is something we have to work on.”

A couple Yellow Jacket errors put then in an early 2-0 hole in the top of the first. Southeast Bulloch responded getting an RBI single to center from 0 - to cut the lead to 2-1. A wild pitch tied the game and then a Pinewood error with the bases loaded would give the Jackets a 4-2 lead.

In the second a double to the fence in left by 23 brought home Delanie Thames from second to extend the lead to 5-2. Barnard then deposited her first home run of the season to right-center. The two-run shot would be the final Jacket runs of the game and helped secure the 7-3 victory.

“I feel like we are losing time as far as getting better,” said Civalier. “We do have three games scheduled for next week so hopefully we can get those in and keep improving. All we can control is what we can control so much is out of our hands. I just hope we can get some games in and continue to work toward a playoff run.”

The Jackets are now 1-1 on the season up next, they will be at Beach Tuesday.

In other action Tuesday the Portal Panthers shut out McIntosh Academy 13-0 to improve to 3-1 on the season. Riley Lamb got things done on the mound as well as at the plate as she went 3-3 with 4 RBI on offense and allowed only one hit in four innings of work on the mound with 11 strikeouts. Anslee Woods also went 3-3 with 3 RBI. Up next Portal hosts Jenkins County Thursday at 5:30.