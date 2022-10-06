SEB Softball rolls to huge win over Burke County

The last time Burke County and Southeast Bulloch met on the diamond it was a quick game as the Yellow Jackets shut the Bears out 14-0. Tuesday afternoon the Bears got a few players back in the lineup and it was a different story as the game went the distance with Southeast Bulloch coming out on top 10-4 on Oct. 4.





“You can tell we have been off for a while we looked a little rusty tonight,” said SEB coach Aimee Civalier. “We came out a little flat, but credit to Burke County as they are much better than the team we saw last month. They were having homecoming that night and we found out today that they didn’t have a few of their better players who played tonight."





The Jackets started the scoring in the first inning. Delanie Thames doubled to left and then came home to score on a fielder’s choice bunt by Olivia Horton. Lauren Erickson added a 2-run double down the leftfield line as the Jackets opened up a 3-0 lead. Trailing 4-0 in the fourth the Bears cut the lead in half on a 2-run double by Paige Sullivan.





Megan Newham added a 2-run double in the bottom of the third to extend the lead to 6-2, but once again Sullivan provided the comeback pop for the Bears. Another 2-run double cut the Yellow Jacket lead to 6-4 in the top of the fourth.





The Jackets got in trouble with walks throughout the game but were able to get out of a jam in the fifth. The SEB offense then put things away in the bottom of the sixth inning. Hollee Wise and Newham came through with RBI singles and then Delanie Thames launched a rocket home run to left which ended up in the cotton fields across the street for a 10-4 lead, which would be the way things ended.





“We had an inning where we had three outs on three pitches,” said Civalier. “We were a little too aggressive in the count and needed to be a little more patient. We have our last region game this week against Wayne County and it looks like we will be the No. 3 seed in our region. All the teams except the region winner have to go on the road for the state playoffs and the new pods format. We still have Wayne and Bryan County and then off to state, so we’d like to gain a little momentum and play better the next two games.”





Southeast Bulloch hosts Wayne County Thursday at 6 p.m.



