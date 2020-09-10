SEB looks to make it two in a row

Between concerns over COVID-19, complacency in his Southeast Bulloch football team and a two-hour bus drive, head coach Barrett Davis has a lot on his mind ahead of the second game of the season. At 1-0, SEB travels to Brantley County Friday night looking to build upon a 31-13 victory against Screven County.







“We can’t be relaxed because we won a game,” Davis said. “We know we’re going to get (Brantley County’s) best game. We have to go there and not come out flat.”





Davis will be relying on the do-it-all capabilities on junior Tyler Griffin, who is coming off a two-touchdown season opening performance.





Since footage of Griffin’s pick six and 86-yard touchdown reception made its way to social media, college coaches have reached out to Davis and Griffin.





“I think people want to see a little more film of him,” Davis said. “He definitely has the size and fit of a college football player and has the intangibles of a Division I player.”





Because of GHSA regulations on COVID and players having to reacclimate to live practice, junior quarterback Khristian Clark will be sidelined again, giving sophomore Gage DiGiovanni the reins to the offense again.





In his first varsity action, DiGiovanni didn’t miss a beat, going 8-for-14 for 169 yards and two touchdowns.





“(Gage) is a kid that doesn’t say a whole lot,” Davis said. “He’s kind of quiet and even keel, but he’s a beast and cool as a cucumber. He can run the offense fine.”





Now the Yellow Jackets will look to defeat the Blue Herons, who are coming off a 39-0 loss to Charlton County.





Davis isn’t even focused on the records, knowing anything can happen on any given Friday night.





“We still have a lot to work on,” Davis said. “We have to go on over a two-hour bus ride. We have to go to them and it’s usually a pretty tough place to play.”





Kickoff from Nahunta, Georgia is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WCLA 93.7 fm and on wclaradio.com.