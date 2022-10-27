SEB hosts Wayne County

The Southeast Bulloch football team is coming off a much-needed bye week and are mathematically still in the state playoff hunt. It’s been a rough move into 4-A, especially from the region the Jackets were used to playing in and SEB head coach Jared Zito has had to remind the team and community what a big jump it has been and to try and not get too down with their current record of 2-6 overall, and 1-2 in region play.







“We had a couple practices over the fall break and I think things went pretty good,” said Zito. “We gave them a little time off which I think they needed at this point. When you are having a rough year, you hope morale is up and from what I have seen it is. I feel like the effort has been there all year even though the outcomes haven’t been what we had hoped for.”





The good news for the Jackets is they aren’t out of the playoff picture, the bad news is they play two of the top teams in the region the next two weeks. This Friday the Jackets host Wayne County who comes in with a record of 6-2 but are coming off a tough 31-10 loss to Benedictine. First year head coach Jaybo Shaw has done a great job turning around a team that was 0-9 last year and have a chance at hosting a state playoff game this year.





“They are well-coached and have a huge offensive line,” said Zito. “The left side of their line is where their biggest players are. As big as they are on offense what they have on defense is a lot of team speed. They are fast on the perimeter and in the secondary. They not only run well but they also do a nice job tackline.”





Southeast Bulloch will need to be able to tackle as well as Wayne County sports one of the better running backs in the area in junior Matthew Fuller who has already rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.





“Fuller is their best player and he not only plays running back but linebacker as well,” said Zito. “A key for us on defense is to try and find a way to slow him down. I don’t think we can shut him down completely but we have to try and limit his big plays. He is big and physical and knows when to run straight ahead and when to bounce outside.”





Southeast Bulloch has had their troubles with turnovers this year and will need to clean that up and find a way to move the chains and put up points as they have only scored three touchdowns in the last two games.





“On offense we have to score some points,” said Zito. “They do a good job in the secondary but we have to find a way to stay on the field on offense in terms of keeping Fuller on the sidelines and limiting what they do on offense.”





Southeast Bulloch and Wayne County are scheduled for a 7:00 kickoff Thursday night at Fred Shaver Field.