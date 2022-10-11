SEB hosts, dominates flag football tournaments

The defending state champion Southeast Bulloch flag football team hosted the inaugural Fred Shaver Classic Saturday at Fred Shaver Field. The Jackets played a round robin style tournament and finished as the only undefeated team with a perfect 4-0 record.







“We had five teams that all advanced to the state Elite-8 last year,” said Southeast Bulloch assistant coach Nick Cochran. “There was some great competition and we were so happy Fred Shaver was able to come out as he means so much to our community and our team as well.”





Other teams included Pace, Treutlen County, Long County and Portal who finished 1-2 Saturday. The Jacket victories included a 9-7 win over Pace, they beat Treutlen 47-0 and topped Portal 25-6. The highlight of the tournament came as the Jackets came back from a 14-12 deficit against Long County as they scored on the final play of the game to win 18-14.





“So far we are 5-0 this season and it was great to have some really quality teams come here this weekend,” said Cochran. “All our players had fun and played well but especially Korine Talkington who has stepped in at quarterback as Ansley Littles has been hurt. She has already thrown for 11 touchdowns and 466 yards passing and was named the Georgia High School flag football player of the week.”





Next up for the Jackets they are at Richmond Hill Tuesday at 6:00 and then they will be a part of the first live-streamed flag football event on GPTV. Southeast Bulloch will take on defending state champ Hillgrove Thursday at West Forsythe high school at 6:00. Portal will be playing Archer at 7:00 Marietta will play West Forsythe at 8:00.